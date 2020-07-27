Texas’ first National Championship kicks off Greatest Moments in Horns History series

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 1963, file photo, Texas head coach Darrell Royal is all smiles as he laces his shoe in the Texas dressing room after his Longhorns defeated Texas Christian University 17-0 in Austin, Texas Royal, who won two national championships and turned the Longhorns program into a national power, died early Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, at age 88 of complications from cardiovascular disease, school spokesman Bill Little said. Royal also had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Ted Powers, FIle)

AUSTIN(KXAN)– 1963 was Darrell Royal’s seventh season as Texas head coach. The Longhorns were coming off a back to back top five finishes in the polls with a combined record of 19-2-1. That ’63 season featured a suffocating defense, allowing just 62 points in their 10 regular season wins including three shutouts.

That set the stage for the New Year’s day Cotton Bow game in Dallas in front of 75,504 fans, against Heisman trophy winning quarterback Roger Staubach and number 2 ranked Navy. The Longhorns defense did to Navy what they had been doing all season. The Midshipman rushed for -14 yards on 29 attempts. Texas jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on the strength of a pair of Duke Carlisle touchdown passes, both to Phil Harris along with a touchdown run from Carlisle.

Texas went on to win 28-6 capping a perfect season. While National Champions were actually decided before the bowl games by both the AP and UPI, this left no doubt.

