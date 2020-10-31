Texas faces stiffest challenge of season at No. 6 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For real this time, the Texas Longhorns have no room for error.

It’s still possible for Texas to accomplish its goal of competing for a Big 12 Championship, but they have to win Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

With two losses in the conference, the Longhorns (2-2, 3-2) have hope this season can be turned around. A failure on Halloween in Stillwater would truly turn this year into a nightmare for Texas.

A three-loss team hasn’t played in a Big 12 Championship since 2008. And that fact is stretched thin, considering that Missouri’s participation in the 2008 conference title game was when the league had 12 teams and two divisions.

Texas fans don’t need to be reminded of that title game. One-loss Oklahoma walloped Missouri, the north division representative, 62-21 while one-loss Texas and Texas Tech sat at home behind the Sooners in the south division. OU went on to loss the national championship to Tim Tebow and Florida.

The Longhorns will be facing their toughest challenge of the season when they kick it off against the Cowboys at 3 p.m. on Saturday. OSU appears to be deserving of its No. 6 ranking. The Pokes are the only undefeated team remaining in the conference with elite talent on offense and an experience defense.

Running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace will soon be playing in the NFL. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is a dual-threat that torched the Longhorns last year for 109 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

It’s mostly meaningless, but the Longhorns have played 19 games on Halloween and are 15-2-1 in those contests. Texas snapped a four-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 36-30 win last year in Austin. The Cowboys have won seven of the last 10 games in the series.

The Longhorns will have to eliminate the Oklahoma State’s running game to extend last year’s success into a winning streak.

“You put him back there with one of the best backs in the country and that just makes you that much more nervous. Oh by the way, there’s a Biletnikoff (Award) finalist lurking, very difficult offense to defend against because of those two great skill players, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

We have to play disciplined football because they have a monster at receiver and a monster at running back, then you add Spencer Sanders with true duel threat capabilities. I know Chris Ash will have some sleepless nights this week, for sure,” Longhorns coach Tom Herman said.

There have been several restless nights around the Longhorns coaching staff this week.

On Wednesday night, Quinn Ewers, the top 2022 quarterback prospect in the country, announced he was rescinding his pledge to the Longhorns. The Southlake Carroll quarterback was the prized jewel of next year’s recruiting class and the future of Tom Herman’s offense.

There will be weeks ahead to worry about the Longhorns’ future. For now, they’ve got their hands full with Oklahoma State.