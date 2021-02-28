Texas faces daunting senior night task against No. 7 Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Texas faced No. 7 Baylor two weeks ago, the Longhorns offense was completely cold and, after the game, the team was forced to spend the night in Waco due to the massive winter storm that swept through the state.

The Longhorns scored 35 total points during that Valentine’s Day game, which is the second lowest total in UT women’s basketball history. Baylor led big by halftime, cruising to a 60-35 victory.

The regular season is nearing its end and Texas could use a statement win heading into the postseason. On Monday, Texas will try to do what hasn’t been done by a Longhorns team in a long while — win a game in Austin against the Bears.

Monday’s 6 p.m. tipoff with the Bears will be final home game of the season, which likely means the final home game in Charli Collier’s Longhorns career. The junior is projected to be the top pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

Baylor has been a thorn in the side of Collier. Collier finished with two points on just three field-goal attempts, fouling out with 1:48 to go in her last meeting with Baylor.

On Saturday, Collier fouled out in a frustrating overtime loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns had a 12 point lead late in the game, however, the Sooners went on a 16-4 run to force overtime.

OU scored the final five points of overtime to knock Texas to 16-7 overall and 10-6 in the Big 12. The Longhorns will finish the regular season March 7 at TCU.

Texas is locked into the four-seed versus five-seed game against Iowa State at the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.