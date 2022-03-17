AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas women’s basketball is quickly developing a reputation as a dangerous tournament team under second-year head coach Vic Schaefer.

The Longhorns have exceeded outside expectations in its last two tournament settings, winning the Big 12 tournament title last week and making a deep NCAA Tournament run in 2021.

Texas boosted its NCAA tournament seed by beating Iowa State and Baylor in back-to-back days for the program’s first conference tournament title since 2003. In last season’s NCAA Tournament bubble, the Longhorns pulled off two upsets as a No. 6 seed, advancing to the Elite Eight against South Carolina.

The Longhorns won’t be able to slide under the radar at this year’s NCAA Tournament. No. 2 Texas hosts No. 15 Fairfield Friday at the Frank Erwin Center in the first round. If Texas wins, they’ll face the winner of No. 7 Utah and No. 10 Arkansas Sunday in the second round.

Freshman Rori Harmon is turning into the engine of the Longhorns offense. Harmon was named an honorable mention on the Associated Press All-American team after leading Texas to the Big 12 crown. Harmon averaged 22 points during the tournament, scoring 30 against Iowa State and 20 against Baylor.

As the point guard, the pressure of the NCAA Tournament will fall squarely on her shoulders. Though, Schaefer is challenging off his players ahead of Friday night’s game.

“We don’t have to morph into some team that we haven’t been. Just be you. Be the star of your role. A lot of teams have people that want to be stars. A lot of teams don’t have role players that want to star in their role. That’s what I want our kids to do … be a star in that role, ” Schaefer said.

The Fairfield Stags made the tournament field after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. This is the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 21 years. Fairfield’s only lost once since Dec. 9.

How to watch Texas vs. Fairfield

When: Friday at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Frank Erwin Center (Austin)

TV: ESPN2