Texas expects key contributors to return from injury

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What a difference a bye week can make. The Longhorns injury outlook is positive after an extra seven days to recover.

Texas head coach Tom Herman provided updates on five players Monday and their potential prospects for playing time this week against Kansas State.

“To be able to take a deep breath and kind of regroup for this stretch run, I thought was very timely and we had a chance to get some guys healthy,” Herman said.

On defense, Herman listed defensive backs B.J. Foster (shoulder) and Caden Sterns (knee) as probable. Both players participated last week during practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Foster and Sterns are critical pieces as two of the five expected starters in the secondary from the Longhorns’ original depth chart.

You don’t think Texas was missing Sterns in the secondary? Herman broke down how much of a steadying force Sterns is for the unit.

“He’s just like you guys saw most of last season. He has a knack for the football. He doesn’t mind throwing his body around. Extremely smart. Very well-prepared. He’s going to study every tendency and be able to translate those studies to be able to gain a step or half-step,” Herman said.

On offense, running back Jordan Whittington should make his first appearance since the season opener after sports hernia surgery. Whittington, like Sterns and Foster, also practiced most of last week.

The update wasn’t terrible for linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch, but it sounds like the senior is working through a minor setback.

Herman said they are “trying like heck to get him back into practice.”

Herman said McCulloch was on a good trajectory to return from the shoulder injury, but it hasn’t completely progressed in recent days. There’s a chance to get him to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the Texas head coach.

DeMarvion Overshown is in a similar situation to McCulloch with his shoulder injury, but has at least been cleared for practice and should attempt to practice this week.