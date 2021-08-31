Texas excited to embrace full gameday atmosphere in Saturday’s season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday, a new era will officially begin on The Forty Acres as Texas will host the first regular season game of the Steve Sarkisian era against Louisiana at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There is plenty of “new” for Texas this season. A new coach, a new starting quarterback, even a new part of the stadium; they hope all of the “new” will inspire them to earn a win this week and many more wins beyond.

“It’s the blood, the sweat, and the tears, the closed-doors meetings and things like that,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Now, they get their opportunity to go out and do what they love to do.”

Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson is loving what he sees from the group on his side of the ball.

“You know, I feel like we have an explosive offense all over the field from the receiving group, to the running back group, to even the quarterbacks,” Robinson explained. “The tight ends, everybody in this offense is very explosive and very talented, we’ll see how everything goes, I just know that God has a plan for this team and we’ll be okay.”

The Longhorns hope to take full advantage of the home field. The gameday experience at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be full, and so will the stands, for the first time since 2019.

“100,000 is way different, you know, I’m looking forward to seeing the stadium packed out again, walking down Bevo Blvd. dapping up the fans, you know I love doing that,” senior linebacker Demarvion Overshown explained. “That gets me pumped up.”

Sarkisian says the atmosphere is one of the reasons why he believes college football is special.

“You go all of the way back eight months ago, that’s why you take a job that is of Texas’ caliber,” Sarkisian added. “There’s a lot of components to it, one of the main ones is gameday.”

As for on the field, wide receiver Joshua Moore gave insight into what the fans can expect on Saturday.

“A lot of explosive plays, I’ll tell you that,” Moore said. “Not only that, but just seeing everybody doing what they do, everybody will make plays in this offense if you do what you’re coached to do.”

Kickoff for #21 Texas vs. #23 Louisiana is set for 3:30pm at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.