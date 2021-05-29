Texas eliminated from Big 12 Tournament, will look toward regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 2 Texas fell short of its goal to add a Big 12 tournament championship to go along with their share of the regular season title after losing to Oklahoma State 5-4 Saturday, but they are still sitting pretty going into the regional.

The game was tied at 4 heading into the top of the ninth, but Texas pitcher Aaron Nixon gave up a bases loaded walk which gave Oklahoma State the go ahead run.

Tough way for the Longhorns to lose but they remain optimistic about Nixon and the pitching staff in general as they will continue postseason play.

“Couldn’t pull it out there at the end but we all trust Aaron Nixon,” Texas infielder Zach Zubia said. “It’s just a bad day for him but we trust him, and moving on we got to have him having the ball, ready to go.”

“He [Nixon] is a very confident kid, he trusts his work, I thought he was a little tentative pitching to Encarnacion there but the guy can change the game as well so I understand that,” Texas head coach David Pierce said. “You know we pushed him a little bit back to back days, I understand that but he wants the ball and I like that.”

Texas now looks ahead to the regional next weekend, which they will most likely host at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

“Who’s not excited for a rocking Disch-Falk? That’s gonna be awesome,” Zubia added. “It’s gonna be awesome to get back to Austin, get back in our own beds for a couple of days, I hope the whole city of Austin is at our games.”

“Hopefully we have great weather and a great crowd so, I just want them to enjoy it,” Pierce explained. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on them for sure, and I don’t want them to look at it like we have to win because we’re not very good when we think like that, we have to go play.”

Texas will find out their seeding during the NCAA selection show, which will take place Sunday at 11am.