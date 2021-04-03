Texas earns first Big 12 sweep with dominant win over Kansas

Texas baseball celebrates after a series sweep at Kansas to cap another winning weekend in the Big 12. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was mission accomplished for No. 5 Texas Saturday after beating Kansas 11-2, to complete the series sweep of the Jayhawks.

The goal for the Longhorns before their trip to Lawrence was to continue their streak of Big 12 series wins, which is now at three straight.

Texas locked up the series with Friday’s 5-2 win. They took it up a notch Saturday by earning their first sweep of Big 12 play. Texas (20-8, 7-2 in Big 12) remains second in the conference behind TCU (18-7, 4-0 in Big 12), which has only played four conference games this season.

The Longhorns had a field day at the plate against the Jayhawks Saturday, scoring 11 runs on 14 hits, with three home runs. The third inning was where Texas lit up the scoreboard and it was highlighted by a two-run home run from Cam Williams. Douglas Hodo III contributed with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Texas scored two more in the fourth, before going quiet at the plate until the eighth, when Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run. Mike Antico’s three-run shot in the ninth took Texas to 11.

The pitching from Texas was solid as usual. Colby Kubichek got the start, and was able to earn his third victory of the season. In six innings of work, Kubichek gave up one run, struck out three batters, but did walk four.

Tanner Witt, Palmer Wenzel, and Gordan Lucas all made appearances in relief of Kubichek. Only one run, given up by Witt, was scored by the Jayhawks while the relievers were on the mound.

Texas will take a break from Big 12 action and will face Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. They’ll return to the diamond to face Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday. Both of those games will take place at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas welcomes Kansas State to UFCU Disch-Falk Field