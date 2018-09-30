Texas earns first road win against Kansas State since 2002

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KXAN) -- Texas relied on a fast start and then held on late to come away with its first win in Manhattan since 2002.

”Not to take anything away from Coach Snyder and the job his team did, but we won ugly,“ Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “But the key word in there is won. They’re all going to look pretty on Sunday when we wake up. We did not play our best but we found a way to do so in critical times.”

After forcing a three-and-out, the Longhorns got the ball back with 6:40 left to play and ran the clock out with a 10-play drive that included a pair of third-down conversions to seal the win.

”I think it shows our maturity,“ quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. “Being able to overcome a lull, we obviously didn’t score as much as we would like, but a lot of offenses after that would curl up at the end of the game.”

Texas scored its final point with 7:15 to go in the second quarter.

Breckyn Hager was instrumental in forcing Kansas State's last punt, coming up with a batted ball at the line on third down.

Before that drive, though, K State had scored on two of its first three possession of the half. On their first drive of the second half, Skylar Thompson, in at quarterback in place of Alex Delton, put KSU on the board with a seven-yard touchdown run.

That was the first touchdown the Texas defense had given up in the second half since the Tulsa game.

In the fourth, Alex Barnes made it a 19-14 game with his touchdown out of the wildcat formation.

Texas jumped out to a strong start. After the defense forced a punt on the Wildcats' first possession, D'Shawn Jamison returned it 90 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

On the Longhorns' next possession, Ehlinger led them on an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a four-yard, jump ball touchdown pass Collin Johnson to go up 14-0.

Despite its struggles in the second half, the Texas defense was dominant in the first two quarters -- shutting out the Wildcats and forcing a safety to take a 16-0 lead.

Former Lake Travis kicker Cameron Dicker gave UT a 19-0 lead at the half with a 28-yard field goal.

The Longhorns caught a break at the end of the half, though.

With the Wildcats on the two-yard line, facing fourth and goal with just two seconds left on the clock, they went for the touchdown instead of kicking a field goal, and a wide open Adam Harter dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Alex Delton that would've made it 19-7.

Now the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) take their first four-game win streak since 2013 to the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. The sooners got six touchdown passes from Kyler Murray in their 66-33 win over Baylor.