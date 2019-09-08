AP Poll: Texas drops in rankings after home loss

(KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns dropped several spots in the latest polls and LSU moved into the top five following Saturday’s prime time result in Austin.

A true Big 12 game broke out at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with LSU posting 571 yards against the Longhorns defense in a 45-38 win over the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers greets Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns after the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas dropped to No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches poll. LSU jumped ahead of Oklahoma to No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches poll.

The Longhorns defense couldn’t get enough pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and couldn’t cover LSU’s receivers when they dropped back in coverage. Burrow threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger notched his best game at Texas with a career-high 401 passing yards, but the Longhorns defense couldn’t get off the field for most of the second half.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.

AP Poll (following week two results)

RecordPtsPv
1. Clemson (56)2-015441
2. Alabama (6)2-014892
3. Georgia2-013853
4. LSU2-013366
5. Oklahoma2-013154
6. Ohio St.2-012915
7. Notre Dame1-010728
8. Auburn2-0105610
9. Florida2-099711
10. Michigan2-09367
11. Utah2-090513
12. Texas1-18779
13. Penn St.2-078115
14. Wisconsin2-071417
15. Oregon1-167716
16. Texas A&M1-164312
17. UCF2-054418
18. Michigan St.2-049519
19. Iowa2-047320
20. Washington St.2-034322
21. Maryland2-0207NR
22. Boise St.2-016424
23. Washington1-116114
24. Southern Cal2-0137NR
25. Virginia2-0122NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

