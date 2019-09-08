AP Poll: Texas drops in rankings after home loss

(KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns dropped several spots in the latest polls and LSU moved into the top five following Saturday’s prime time result in Austin.
A true Big 12 game broke out at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with LSU posting 571 yards against the Longhorns defense in a 45-38 win over the Longhorns.
Texas dropped to No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches poll. LSU jumped ahead of Oklahoma to No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches poll.
The Longhorns defense couldn’t get enough pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and couldn’t cover LSU’s receivers when they dropped back in coverage. Burrow threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger notched his best game at Texas with a career-high 401 passing yards, but the Longhorns defense couldn’t get off the field for most of the second half.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.
AP Poll (following week two results)
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Clemson (56)
|2-0
|1544
|1
|2. Alabama (6)
|2-0
|1489
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1385
|3
|4. LSU
|2-0
|1336
|6
|5. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1315
|4
|6. Ohio St.
|2-0
|1291
|5
|7. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1072
|8
|8. Auburn
|2-0
|1056
|10
|9. Florida
|2-0
|997
|11
|10. Michigan
|2-0
|936
|7
|11. Utah
|2-0
|905
|13
|12. Texas
|1-1
|877
|9
|13. Penn St.
|2-0
|781
|15
|14. Wisconsin
|2-0
|714
|17
|15. Oregon
|1-1
|677
|16
|16. Texas A&M
|1-1
|643
|12
|17. UCF
|2-0
|544
|18
|18. Michigan St.
|2-0
|495
|19
|19. Iowa
|2-0
|473
|20
|20. Washington St.
|2-0
|343
|22
|21. Maryland
|2-0
|207
|NR
|22. Boise St.
|2-0
|164
|24
|23. Washington
|1-1
|161
|14
|24. Southern Cal
|2-0
|137
|NR
|25. Virginia
|2-0
|122
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1