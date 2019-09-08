AP Poll: Texas drops in rankings after home loss

(KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns dropped several spots in the latest polls and LSU moved into the top five following Saturday’s prime time result in Austin.

A true Big 12 game broke out at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with LSU posting 571 yards against the Longhorns defense in a 45-38 win over the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers greets Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns after the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas dropped to No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches poll. LSU jumped ahead of Oklahoma to No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches poll.

The Longhorns defense couldn’t get enough pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and couldn’t cover LSU’s receivers when they dropped back in coverage. Burrow threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger notched his best game at Texas with a career-high 401 passing yards, but the Longhorns defense couldn’t get off the field for most of the second half.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.

AP Poll (following week two results)

Record Pts Pv 1. Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1 2. Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1385 3 4. LSU 2-0 1336 6 5. Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4 6. Ohio St. 2-0 1291 5 7. Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8 8. Auburn 2-0 1056 10 9. Florida 2-0 997 11 10. Michigan 2-0 936 7 11. Utah 2-0 905 13 12. Texas 1-1 877 9 13. Penn St. 2-0 781 15 14. Wisconsin 2-0 714 17 15. Oregon 1-1 677 16 16. Texas A&M 1-1 643 12 17. UCF 2-0 544 18 18. Michigan St. 2-0 495 19 19. Iowa 2-0 473 20 20. Washington St. 2-0 343 22 21. Maryland 2-0 207 NR 22. Boise St. 2-0 164 24 23. Washington 1-1 161 14 24. Southern Cal 2-0 137 NR 25. Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1