Texas dominates early, cruises late in win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KXAN) — Dominant first and third quarters and a pair of double-doubles from Charli Collier and Audrey Warren helped Texas coast to a 61-52 win over Kansas on Wednesday.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter, holding the Jayhawks to just five points.

KU battled back and outscored Texas, 15-13, in the second, but after cutting it to an eight-point game, Charli Collier fought through a double team in the paint for a layup to send the Horns into the break with a 30-20 win.

After the break , Texas dominated again. Collier led all scorers with 23 points, and she added 14 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season — the second most in the country.

Audrey Warren added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the first double-double of her college career. In the third, she hit a three to give Texas a 20-point lead, up, 47-27.

A lax fourth quarter allowed Kansas to cut it to a one-possession game, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Texas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday, then Baylor on Tuesday before it wraps up the regular season at TCU on March 7.

