Texas dismantles Southern in first game of regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas had a little bit of everything in their regional opening 11-0 win over Southern.

Solid hitting, stifling pitching, and great baserunning were just some of the ingredients that created the perfect gumbo knock off the Jaguars.

Tristan Stevens got the start on the mound and delivered a seven inning, six strikeout, shutout performance that often looked effortless.

“Nice job, short game early, and a great job by Tristan, solid defense throughout the day,” head coach David Pierce said. “You don’t take anyone for granted but when you’re able to be in a position like that, take care of it, and it kinda sets up our pitching for tomorrow as well.”

Stevens believes the way Texas won gives everyone the confidence that they can get the job done and advance.

“It kind of sets the tone for the weekend and it just gets the ball rolling again,” the junior from Springfield, MO said. “I think that this game gets the momentum going for this team.”

Zach Zubia led the way offensively for Texas, going three-for-four with two RBI’s. Silas Ardoin, Cam Williams, Douglas Hodo III, and Ivan Melendez each had two hits for Texas.

One of Melendez’s hits was a home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the first. Texas hopes that there will be plenty more where that came from for Melendez.

“It’s all about confidence and it was a pitch he handled really well and it went a long ways,” Pierce added. “I think Ivan is going to have a great weekend or potentially be good rest of the postseason if he just stays confident and just stays with his approach.”

Another factor was the crowd at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, with the NCAA allowing capacity, it was an electric atmosphere that gave Texas the boost it needed.

“Definitely was a crowd that I’m not used to, you know that was my first time playing in front of a big crowd,” freshman catcher Silas Ardoin said. “We go out there and just worry about one pitch at a time, just worry about what we’re doing, not getting caught up in our surroundings and that’s what we did today and it was a really fun game, hope to have an even bigger crowd tomorrow night.”

“Our motto is ‘own the disch’ and you know I think we live by that,” Stevens added. “When we have the fans bring the energy that they do and we do the preparation that we’ve done, you know, we don’t think anyone could ever beat us here and that’s how it should be and that’s what we hope will happen.”

Texas plays the winner of the Fairfield-Arizona State game Saturday night at UFCU-Disch Falk Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6pm.