AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis is returning to his alma mater, LSU, in order to lead the defensive line in Baton Rouge.

Davis spent the past three seasons at Texas, and mentored a defensive line that earned rave reviews from opponents and analysts from all over the country.

Under Davis’ tutelage, T’Vondre Sweat earned the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the best interior lineman in the country, and the Big 12 defensive player of the year award.

Byron Murphy II also earned accolades for his performance, winning the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year award this past season.

Davis also coached two other highly touted defensive lineman, Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo, both players were drafted in the NFL.

LSU is where Bo Davis got his start, playing for the Tigers as well as coaching for them on two earlier occasions. Davis earned All-SEC honors in 1992.

Davis is known among Longhorns fans for his viral rant after a player was heard laughing on the bus following a loss to Iowa State in the 2021 season.

It’s a moment that head coach Steve Sarkisian has said was vital to changing the attitude of the team and in a way, the direction of the program.