Texas defensive captain injures shoulder, expected to play vs. Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas junior Joseph Ossai left Saturday’s game against Baylor with a shoulder injury, but is expected to be ready to play next week against Oklahoma State.

“It’s going to take a lot more than that to keep Joseph Ossai out of the game. We expect to have him ready to go in Stillwater,” Tom Herman said in his postgame press conference.

The Longhorns travel to Stillwater next week to face undefeated Oklahoma State.

The hybrid linebacker/defensive end was injured on a collision near Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer late in the second quarter. Ossai collided with a teammate as they sandwiched Brewer on a Baylor pass attempt.

Ossai was fitted for a shoulder brace and returned in the fourth quarter against the Bears.

Called the heart of the Texas defense by head coach Tom Herman last week, Ossai leads the team in total tackles and tackles for loss this season.