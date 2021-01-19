Texas defensive back and offensive lineman enter transfer portal

WACO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Denzel Mims #5 of the Baylor Bears drops a pass while defended by Jalen Green #3 of the Texas Longhorns in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns defensive back Jalen Green and offensive lineman Willie Tyler have entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals reporter Dustin McComas.

Green played in 30 games over three seasons for the Longhorns. Green is credited with 46 total tackles, an interception and three tackles for loss. Green played in nine games during the 2020 season, but fell behind D’Shawn Jamison and Josh Thompson on the depth chart at cornerback.

Tyler didn’t play during his two seasons at Texas after opting out of the 2020 season. Tyler tweeted he will be a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.

Tyler transferred to Texas from Iowa Western Junior College in January 2018.