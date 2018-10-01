Texas defense to face tough test against Oklahoma this week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a special web edition of More Than the Score, Roger Wallace, Chris Tavarez and Andrew Schnitker look ahead to Saturday's Texas-Oklahoma game.
The Texas defense will face its toughest test as players will have to try to slow down OU quarterback Kyler Murray, who has put up some eye-popping numbers including six touchdown passes against Baylor.
The Texas defense may be up to that challenge, however. Since the Maryland game, the Longhorns are allowing just 16 points per game and went a stretch of more than 57 game minutes from the TCU game to the second half of the Kansas State game without giving up a point.
One of the biggest numbers Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando will be concerned with is third down efficiency. Oklahoma is successful on a staggering 55 percent of third-down plays.
