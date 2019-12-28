Texas defense says it has something to prove after defensive coordinator firing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Members of the Texas defense learned another lesson in the cold reality of college football this off season when defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was fired.

Members of the Longhorns defense met with the media Saturday and most of the questions were about the departure of their defensive leader and how the team will respond.

Safeties coach Craig Naivar will the be the interim defensive coordinator for the Alamo Bowl against Utah. Texas has hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its next defensive coordinator.

Senior safety Brandon Jones is familiar with sudden changes in the Longhorns program after being recruited to the Longhorns by former head coach Charlie Strong. Jones says the team has handled the shift well.

“It was definitely tough. We knew how to handle it because we’ve been in that situation before. We have total faith in Coach Naivar and if anything Coach Orlando would want us to finish. I thought we handled it a lot better as we initially thought,” Jones said.

Naivar says the message for the Alamo Bowl won’t deviate too far from what Orlando has preached all season.

“Winning a football game on New Year’s Eve is what matters,” Naivar said.

The Longhorns face Utah Tuesday in San Antonio.