How Texas’ defense can find consistency against Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas will take the field hoping to shake off the previous week’s loss to Oklahoma — the way the Sooners were able to shake off tackle attempts by the UT defense.

The main issue the Longhorns say is consistency throughout the entire game.

“I think we be so wired up in the first half and then it’s like you get comfortable or something like that and in the second half it’s, ‘OK, we’re up this big, they score once, OK, they score twice, we still got the lead’,” said senior defensive back BJ Foster.

Of course, that mentality bit them against Oklahoma, but it’s been an issue throughout the season. Texas has given up the third-most yards, third-most points, and second-most rushing yards in the Big 12.

Players says they know the solutions, it’s just a matter of execution and aggressiveness.

“You’ve got to be a dawg, we preach that, be a dawg every play. It’s little stuff that we have to fix,” junior defensive end Keondre Coburn said. “It’s there, we just have to execute and we have to get better with it.”

“I think we have to slow the game down, we’ve got to slow it down and figure out what they’re doing,” senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo said. “And there has to be an honesty off the field of, ‘hey I messed up.'”

Now, the defense hopes to move on from a performance where they allowed 662 yards of total offense. OU quarterback Caleb Williams rallied the Sooners from a 38-20 deficit at halftime for 35 second-half points. The Longhorns defense fell victim to explosive plays in the OU passing game.

“What you’ve got to do is move forward,” senior defensive back Anthony Cook said. “Coach Becton told us the best way to get this feeling off you is to put it on somebody else so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“We know what our goals are, we know what we want to accomplish this fall,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We know to do that, we need to play well this Saturday and that’s where our focus is.”

Now, 12th-ranked and undefeated Oklahoma State will head to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which provides another challenge for the UT defense. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.