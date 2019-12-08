Longhorns defeat Texas A&M 60-50 in return of Lone Star rivalry

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns will own some semblance of bragging rights over its in-state rivals after a 60-50 win against Texas A&M on the basketball court.

The two teams were meeting on the hardwood for an official game for the first time in four years. It was also the first official basketball game between the teams on Texas soil since the Big 12 conference days. The Longhorns and Aggies met during the 2015-16 season in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament from the Bahamas. A&M won that match-up 84-73.

The teams played an exhibition game before the 2017-18 season as a fundraiser for Rebuild Texas to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In a choppy, grinding-type game, neither offense really got off the ground. The difference was Texas’ willingness to keep shooting 3-pointers, and hitting 9-of-29 from beyond the arc. Texas A&M (3-5) only attempted 11 3-pointers and only made three.

Both teams relied on their defense to create offense by picking up turnovers and scoring in transition. Texas forced 21 Texas A&M turnovers.

The Longhorns (8-1) grabbed a little breathing room late in the first half scoring eight points in the final three minutes capped off by a Matt Coleman 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining. Texas took a 27-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, an Emanuel Miller lay-up brought the Aggies to within six points at 37-31 with 11:53 to go in the game — that’s as close as A&M would get. Mostly, the Longhorns kept their advantage in the comfortable 8-11 point range. Texas’ largest lead was 56-40 which came on an Andrew Jones dunk with 2:43 to go in the game.

Jones scored 12 off the bench for the Longhorns. Guard Jase Febres led all scorers with 17 points. Forward Josh Nebo scored 16 for the Aggies.

Next Saturday, Texas hosts Central Michigan. The Aggies host Texas A&M Corpus Christi next Sunday.