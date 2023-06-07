AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas junior Leo Neugebauer has a slim lead halfway through the decathlon after Wednesday’s competition at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Neugebauer, who competed for his native Germany at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 10-event discipline, tallied 4,591 points through five events, 21 points clear of Georgia senior Kyle Garland. Neugebauer scored 949 points in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.61 seconds and racked up 980 points with a leap of 25 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump. He scored 954 points with a time of 47.08 in the 400, 868 in the shot put (53-4.5) and 840 in the high jump (6-8.25).

While Neugebauer holds the stadium record in the discipline at 8,478 points, Garland has the NCAA record with 8,720 points. The remaining five events — 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 — are set for Thursday night.

The Texas men will have two runners in the finals of the 800. Crayton Carrozza finished second in his heat with a 1:47.73 and Yusuf Bizimana won the second heat in 1:48.02. The 800 finals are scheduled for 9:14 p.m. Friday.

Arkansas senior Carey McLeod tied the stadium record with his first leap in the long jump, sailing 27-1.25 to win the national title. Fellow Razorback Wayne Pinnock finished second with a mark of 26-9. Harvard sophomore Kenneth Ikeji broke the stadium record in the hammer throw with a mark of 255-8 and LSU’s Tzuriel Pedigo won the javelin with a distance of 261-9. South Alabama’s Kyle Rademeyer cleared 18-8.5 and was awarded the pole vault title over Akron’s Hunter Garretson on misses. Stanford’s Ky Robinson and Charles Hicks went 1-2 in the 10K. Robinson finished in 28:10.96 and Hicks in 28:12.20.

The women’s competition starts Thursday with the 10K finals, plus a handful of field finals and track semifinals.