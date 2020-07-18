Texas DB leaving football to focus on mental health after dealing with depression

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas appears to have lost a piece of its defensive backfield on Saturday after a Ttwitter post from Kobe Boyce announced that he was “taking a step away from football.”

The announcement came in the form of a two-page note in which Boyce said he had been battling depression for a few years. He did not elaborate how long his break from football would last — whether it would be a permanent retirement, for just one season or an even shorter amount of time.

In the post, he encouraged others dealing with depression to talk to someone.

“You are not alone,” he wrote. “Everyone is struggling with something in life especially in these times. Take care of yourself and your mental health because you won’t be able to operate in anything you do if your head is not in the right place.”

Along with thanking his friends and family, Boyce also thanked his teammates and coaches for their support in his decision.

On his Twitter feed, Boyce has retweeted a slew of teammates who have sent him encouraging messages.

Boyce was a redshirt junior for the Longhorns who made six starts in 19 total games, including all 13 last year. In two years, he’s recorded 16 total tackles and six pass break ups. He plans to stay at Texas to finish his degree.