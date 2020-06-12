Texas DB Anthony Cook says he’s leaving Longhorns football program

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Anthony Cook #4 of the Texas Longhorns walks off as fans rush onto the field after the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Longhorns 37-27 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns junior defensive back Anthony Cook says he’s leaving the University of Texas football program, according to his Twitter account on Thursday.

Cook said in a tweet Thursday around 8:40 p.m. that he wouldn’t “be playing another snap for the University of Texas” and that it has “nothing to do with anyone or anything.”

The Houston native was part of a loaded defensive back recruiting class in 2018 that, on the field, has performed to varying degrees during their first two seasons on campus. He started six games during last year’s sophomore season, picking up more playing time when the Longhorns secondary began to deal with injuries.

The Texas secondary struggled as the injury hits continued last year, dropping the unit into the bottom tier of most national passing defense statistics.

Cook finished the season with 24 tackles and a forced fumble. He didn’t disclose the next step in his football plans.

As of Thursday night, Texas Athletics hasn’t confirmed Cook’s decision.