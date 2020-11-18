Texas creates its own ‘playoff’ push to reach Big 12 championship game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns believe the playoffs are already here.

The Longhorns can’t compete for the College Football Playoff, but the Big 12 championship is still a target. Texas would have to go on a playoff-type run to reach the Big 12 title game, winning its final three games.

Texas still controls its own destiny — just win out and they will be a participant in the title game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A loss would end all of those hopes for Tom Herman’s team.

“(It’s) very motivating because I feel a lot of this year has felt very frustrating and a lot of things have happened. We haven’t played our best and we lost a few games where we had an opportunity to win. Even with all of the adversity that came up we’re still sitting here with three games left in the season and we have an opportunity to compete for a conference championship. It’s given guys motivation again and positive energy,” Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger said.

“It’s kind of like high school again…the high school playoffs. You lose one game and you’re out, you’re done for. Having that approach has worked best for us and it’s reality for us. We have to win every single game,” Longhorns defensive lineman Taquon Graham said.

We’re likely heading toward a three or four-way tie in the standings by the end of the conference schedule. Here’s the first tiebreaker procedure from the Big 12 website when more than two teams are tied atop the standings and the head-to-head record isn’t able to separate two teams from the pack.

“The Conference records of the three or more teams will be compared against each other in a “mini round-robin” format.”

No matter the results of any other Big 12 games. If Texas wins out, they will have a round-robin record good enough to be within the top two of the conference standings.

Texas travels to Kansas this week before finishing the season at home against Iowa State and on the road at Kansas State.