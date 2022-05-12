AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brenen Thompson, Texas wide receiver commit who is a member of the 2022 class, won the gold in the 3A 100 meter dash at the UIL Track and Field Meet. Thompson won the event with a record time of 10.24

Thompson, who runs for Spearman High School, also repeated as the 3A champion in the 200 meter dash.

“It feels good you know to go into your future home track and you know, I had to come out here and you know show out.”

Brenen Thompson will arrive on campus at the end of the month for the start of summer workouts.