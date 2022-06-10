AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 9 Texas lost their Super Regional series opener to No. 8 East Carolina Friday 13-7 at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

In a rare occurrence, Texas’ ace pitcher Pete Hansen struggled facing the East Carolina offense, giving up five earned runs, and seven hits in only four innings pitched.

The Longhorns started solid, as Murphy Stehly delivered a home run in the first to deliver the first two runs of the game for Texas.

East Carolina responded in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead.

The fourth inning brought the second awakening by the Pirates, Jacob Starling delivered a two-run shot off of Texas pitcher Zane Morehouse. Then, Zach Agnos brought in another run courtesy of a single, to make it 6-2 East Carolina.

The lead would grow to 7-2 before the Texas offense would show signs of life.

Ivan Melendez continued to separate himself from the rest of the pack in the UT record books with a solo moon shot of a home run to bring his home run total for the season to 31.

Then Murphy Stehly hit his second home run of the game to bring Texas within three.

Doug Hodo III would put the Longhorns right on the Pirates heels by delivering a solo shot in the seventh inning to make the score 7-5.

East Carolina added some insurance in the bottom of that inning but Texas got back in the game thanks to two runs in the eighth to make it a one run game.

However, a huge mistake occurred by Texas opened up the game for the Pirates.

In the bottom of the eighth, Alec Makarewicz hit one deep to left-centerfield, Texas outfielders Eric Kennedy and Doug Hodo III were giving chase but there was some confusion as to who would make the play but Hodo III would leap in the air to attempt to make the catch.

He was at first able to make it but the ball popped out of his glove as he was coming down and subsequently went over the fence for a home run, that would make the score 9-7 ECU.

The Pirates never looked back adding four more runs to win the game 13-7.

Texas now faces elimination, if they win on Saturday, then they will play the Pirates for the third and deciding game of the series.

Game three of the Super Regional is Saturday, first pitch is set for 11am.