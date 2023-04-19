ATLANTA (AP) — The ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference announced Monday their football partnership is now a new league known as the United Athletic Conference.

The nine schools in the two conferences have teamed up for football-only competition the last two seasons. The ASUN and WAC sponsor other sports but did not have enough schools competing in football to sponsor it on their own.

Starting in 2023, the UAC will have a recognized champion and automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Championship Subdivision playoffs.

FCS is the second-tier of Division I below the Bowl Subdivision.

United Athletic Conference members span from Alabama to Utah. Current members include Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University.

The schools will play a six-game conference schedule this coming season and move to an eight-game schedule in 2024.

In 2025, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will join the conference with its fledging football program.

Former West Virginia athletic director and NCAA executive Oliver Luck is the new conference’s executive director.

