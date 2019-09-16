Texas coach Tom Herman sees massive challenge ahead against Oklahoma St

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 27: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns greets head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys before their game on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas opens its conference schedule against an offensive powerhouse that has been a thorn in their side in recent years.

Oklahoma State owns a four-game winning streak against the Longhorns. The Cowboys’ last loss in Austin was in 2008.

Texas and Oklahoma State play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma State will showcase its high-powered offense with the nation’s top rusher in Chuba Hubbard and the nation’s top receiver in Tylan Wallace.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders has been able to distribute the ball effectively while playing a part in the run game. A mobile quarterback has given Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando problems in the past.

Texas coach Tom Herman met with media Monday to break down the match-up with the Pokes.

Opening statement:

“Want to thank our fans. There was a ton of burnt orange. Really neat atmosphere…any time you get a chance to play in a pro atmosphere, it really juices are guys up. Proud of our guys…very business-like and very mature”

Injury Report

Zach Shackelford- probable (foot)

Collin Johnson- probable (hamstring)

Joseph Ossai- probable (shoulder)

B.J. Foster- hamstring (out/ hopeful to return after bye week)



On Oklahoma State offense:

“Scariest environment imaginable. They’ve got the nation’s leading rusher. They’re got a quarterback that can not only throw it to the receiver, but can run. You can’t sell your soul to stop one because they’re so proficient.”

On Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy:

He’s obviously done a really good job of two things…evaluating talent and recruiting and finding diamonds in the rough. He’s also great at developing. Obviously, his offenses speak for themselves.

On WR Tylan Wallace compared to past Big 12 receivers:

I never want to get into comparing players. I know he’s really good. I know he’s a preseason All American for a reason. They don’t give that distinction to bums. He’s as complete as receiver that we’ll see…size and speed…he’s a ferocious blocker, too. For a receiver of his talent, it’s rare to see and we certainly see that in him.”

On Texas freshman receiver Jake Smith:

“Great, he was not an early enrollee so training camp hit him like a shovel in the face. Credit to the coaches for not panicking when all the running backs went down…moving him would’ve stunted his growth at the slot position. Really pleased with his toughness and dependability.”

On getting Daniel Young back at running back:

“We’ve got to have some discussions on what we do with David Gbenda moving forward if Danny stays healthy. To have two, healthy scholarship backs and a quarterback playing well at the position it allows a sigh of relief.”

On Keaontay Ingram and his self-criticism:

“Every successful person in life is self aware and self critical. The challenge for his is not letting two mistakes follow one. Personally, I didn’t think he started the Rice game very good. I was really keeping a close eye on him and he bounced back and had a really good game. After those first couple of runs, he really bounced back.”

On OSU running back Chuba Hubbard:

“His vision is really good. He’s got some strength and size to him. His offensive line is playing really good in front of him. His decision-making with the ball in his hands is really good.”

Evaluating pass defense:

“One on one’s, I thought did a good job against the pass. We are what our stats say we are. The Louisiana Tech was not as concerning to me, but we’ve got to do a better job against the elite teams…the LSU’s of the world…we’ve got to do better. Every experience is a learning experience. No player is a finished product. The good thing is I haven’t seen the same mistake over and over again.”

On learning from Rice film:

“You don’t always have to learn from mistakes, you can learn from things you do well. I thought how we handled their multiple defense and they got their tackles for losses, but all of those things…if you’re good at something, enhance it and if you’re not good at something get better. I thought Taquon Graham had his best game at Texas.”

On offensive line grades for Sam Cosmi and Junior Angilau:

“They graded out well. The redshit for Junior and Sam were both for different reasons. For Sam, it was to put on weight and for Junior it was just a transition to a triple-option offense. But he came in…pretty physically there.”

On close games and confidence of team:

The confidence is as high as it’s ever been and it should be because of how hard this guy has trained. The last couple years…it was I think we’re going to win.”

On tight end performance:

“I think both tight ends are playing great. They’re blocking their tails off. They have been an asset…certainly in the run game.

On Joseph Ossai’s importance to defense:

“Joe Ossai and Keondre Coburn are the energizer bunnies on that side of the ball…they just go so hard. Joe is extremely athletic and have a great skill set, but the thing you notice is how hard he plays.”