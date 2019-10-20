Texas coach Tom Herman breaks down close win over Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It may take a little while to digest what occurred between Texas and Kansas Saturday night at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns walked away from a defense-less battle with the Jayhawks with a 50-48 victory. Kansas gained 569 yards of offense with 259 yards coming on the ground. Texas was just a little better on offense gaining 638 yards offense in a game that only featured four total punts.

Kansas and Texas combined for 60 points in the second half.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media following the Longhorns win against Kansas.

Opening Statement

“What a game. I love kickers. I’m glad we have the one that we have. I think that last drive was a testament to the way we prepare. You guys are going to ask me all sorts of questions about the defense and deservedly so. We’ve got to do a better job of playing complimentary football. We’ve got to do a better job executing. We turned the ball over twice for their red zone. When you’re playing with such youth and inexperience, proud of the resiliency, proud of the fight. When they got that two point conversion, all of the players were like hey this is just like a Tuesday practice. We’ve got a lot to figure out, but we’re happy to get a win. I know there’s top 25, top 10 teams in the country that didn’t.”

On Mason Ramirez (walk-on who was given scholarship during offseason) playing defense:

“I can’t remember when we moved him. It hasn’t been more than two weeks. It might’ve been early this week or last week. He was in the meetings. He got some reps in practice but not a whole lot.”

On linebacker performance:

“I don’t know. I know Byron Vaughns had a lot of tackled. I saw he struggled to get lined up. I know DeMarvion Overshown can run and hit. I did feel both of them on the field.”

After early lead, did team get complacent:

“Not this crew. These guys (Kansas) know who we are. They’re not oblivious to our deficiencies. There was no sense of letting off the gas.”

On if he saw improvement in tackling:

“I saw Brandon Jones make some plays in the open field. There’s not a guy that’s ever played defense that’s made 100% of his tackles…it’s got to be proper technique. If he makes you miss, he makes you miss, we’ve got to make sure our guys are healthy and fresh running to the football. These are guys that didn’t get a whole lot of reps early in the season. It’s something that is not a two day fix. We were in pads on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. I think in the backfield…it felt like more than last week (tackles for loss). Out in space, it’s difficult and we’ll continue to get better but we also need 10 other hats running to the football.”

On Collin Johnson’s performance and if frustration set in while injured:

“I think Collin certainly was frustrated. I don’t think he is now. He wanted to be out there the last couple weeks…thankfully, we won those games. I thought he played great tonight and was excited to see him that involved. I know Sam (Ehlinger) appreciates when he is at his best.”

On Sam Ehlinger’s performance:

I thought Sam was seeing the field really well. I lost track on how many scrambled he picked up on third down for a first down. I thought Sam did a great job…third and 13…delivering that ball to Collin on the last drive. Just thought he saw the field great. After taking a couple of sacks, he realized I’m not going to hold on to the ball too long.

Any good news on the injury front:

“I hope there’s good news…I don’t know for sure. Both of those guys, (defensive backs) Caden Sterns and Jalen Green…I’ll know tomorrow. The TCU game was kind of best case scenario…we’ll see where they are at.”

On new Kansas offensive coordinator:

You’re literally seeing plays that you’ve never seen on film. Our defensive coaches weren’t throwing up their hands, we were doing everything we could. I thought the quarterback did a magnificent job. Coach Miles is a heckuva coach. We’ve got a ton of respect for their defensive staff. They blitzed us. It was a continual adjustment process for both sides of the ball. It was difficult to see different schemes.”

On team response tomorrow (Sunday):

“Sundays after a close win versus Sundays after a loss versus Sundays after a blowout win…they are not any different. We’ve got to continue to do our very best to improve them as a coaching staff. We’ve got to make sure the best 11 are on the field. We’ve got to train those guys.”