Texas coach Shaka Smart sees ‘things clearly’ after COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back to full strength with their complement of players right in time for the biggest game of the season at home against undefeated Baylor on Tuesday night.

The improving health situation surrounding the Longhorns includes head coach Shaka Smart. Last week, Smart announced he tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the coach was back with his team and on a Zoom call with reporters, sharing his perspectives after his fight with COVID-19.

Smart said the virus was “not a walk in the park” for him and that he had “significant” symptoms.

“When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around in your mind. Just to sum it up, maybe a prioritization of what matters most as it relates to our team and also as it relates to my family. When you have this thing, it certainly gives you a second sight to see things a little more clearly,” Smart said.

The Longhorns coach in his sixth season was unable to be on the bench for his team’s 80-79 loss to OU last week. He didn’t say much about that experience other than calling it “not enjoyable.”

The Longhorns were severely undermanned for their game against the Sooners, playing with only eight scholarship players. Jericho Sims, Courtney Ramey and Brock Cunningham were unavailable, according to UT Athletics.

When Texas tips it off against Baylor Tuesday, it will be only its second game in over two weeks. Texas has missed three games over that time due to COVID-19 issues at other programs. The Iowa State and TCU games have been postponed. The game against Kentucky was canceled.

The only certainty in this season played during a pandemic is to expect the unexpected. However, as of Monday, Smart expects the game to be played against the No. 2 Bears and for the full roster to be at his disposal.