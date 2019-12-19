Texas closes early signing day with 16 pledges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns are done for now after signing 16 players to the 2020 class Wednesday.

The Longhorns scoured the country for prospects last year, but mostly stayed in-state for talent in the 2020 class. 15 of the 16 current signees are from the state of Texas, but UT’s most-prized prospect hails from Arizona with running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson is ranked the No. 2 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Arguably, right behind Robinson in terms of importance to the class, quarterbacks Hudson Card and Duncanville’s Ja’Quinden Jackson rank 1B and 1C. Herman identified Card’s talent early and made it a focus to keep the Lake Travis product close to home.

“We’ve seen the success that Sam has had and to know that Hudson is a guy that has a ceiling that is extremely high…it was really important to keep him here,” Herman said.

It’s been a tough two weeks for the Longhorns coaching staff as they attempted to keep this class together following a 7-5 regular season and coaching changes. Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and reassigned offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

During the search, undoubtedly, recruits were asking questions. Herman said it always came back to one focus…and one name on defense.

“I promised our players. I promised the recruits that we would get the very best,” Herman said about the coordinators search.

Texas announced the hiring of Chris Ash as defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

“It just kept coming back to Chris (Ash). His attention to detail, the toughness and tackling of all the defenses he’s been a part of,” Herman said.

The Longhorns are still looking for the right guy on offense. Herman says it could take a little while longer as he explores NFL options and for other college teams to complete their seasons.

For the most part, Texas did lost three commitments after the coaching changes, the Longhorns recruits have stayed firm trusting the course that Herman will take. The local Longhorn signees, Card and Dajon Harrison, say they have complete faith in whoever the offensive coordinator hire will be.

“It speaks to the trust they have in me,” Herman said.