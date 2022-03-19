MILWAUKEE (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are learning what it’s like to stick around the NCAA Tournament for a little while. Texas is in the second round for the first time since 2014 after its 81-73 win over Virginia Tech Friday.

Chris Beard credited the win to his players, but the first-year Longhorns coach deserves some credit. Beard guided a program through tournament turmoil, snapping Texas’ four-game NCAAs losing streak.

More streaks can be snapped with a win against No. 3-seed Purdue Sunday. Texas hasn’t reached the second round of the tournament since 2008. Texas and Purdue will tip off Sunday at 7:40 p.m. CDT in one of the final games of the second round.

“Today was all about the players. Just so happy for our guys that had never won a game in the tournament, never been in the tournament. We’re in this tournament to win six games. I’ve always thought the toughest game is the first one. Obviously, we’ve got a day to prepare and then we’ve got to play against another one of the best teams in the country,” Texas head coach Chris Beard said.

Texas’ defense will face a stiff test against Purdue’s offense.

Purdue is one of the highest-scoring offenses in college basketball. Texas is one of the stronger defenses in the country. The Boilermakers defeated Yale 78-56 in Friday’s first round. Seven-foot, 4-inch center Zach Edey will be a matchup challenge. Jaden Ivey’s speed will challenge the Longhorns’ guards. Ivey scored 22 against Yale.

Marcus Carr has history against Purdue, facing the Boilermakers during his time with Minnesota. Carr led the Golden Gophers to a 71-68 win over Purdue with 19 points in February 2021.

This will be the third NCAA Tournament meeting between Beard and Purdue head coach Matt Painter. Beard is 2-0 in those meetings. Arkansas-Little Rock upset Purdue in the first round of the tournament in 2016. Texas Tech defeated Purdue in the Sweet 16 in 2018.

How to watch (3) Purdue vs. (6) Texas

When: Sunday at 7:40 p.m. CDT

Where: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee)

TV: TNT