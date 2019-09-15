Texas center Zach Shackelford exits Rice game with foot injury

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas’ leader on the offensive line was injured during the second quarter of the Rice game.
Senior Zach Shackelford will miss the remainder of the game with a right foot injury, according to Texas. A right ankle injury kept Shackelford out for several weeks during preseason practice.
It looked like Longhorns guard Derek Kerstetter fell and rolled up on the back of Shackelford’s leg on a Keaontay Ingram run. Kerstetter moved to center with redshirt freshman Rafiti Ghirmai replacing him.
Shackelford has been a starter for a majority of his four seasons at Texas.