Texas center Zach Shackelford exits Rice game with foot injury

Texas’s Zach Shackelford (56) looks to block against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas’ leader on the offensive line was injured during the second quarter of the Rice game.

Senior Zach Shackelford will miss the remainder of the game with a right foot injury, according to Texas. A right ankle injury kept Shackelford out for several weeks during preseason practice.

It looked like Longhorns guard Derek Kerstetter fell and rolled up on the back of Shackelford’s leg on a Keaontay Ingram run. Kerstetter moved to center with redshirt freshman Rafiti Ghirmai replacing him.

Shackelford has been a starter for a majority of his four seasons at Texas.