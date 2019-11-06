Texas can still ‘fight its way off the ropes’ in stretch run of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the crossroads portion of the season, it appears the Longhorns are ready for a fight.

“You can do one of two things…you can fight your way off the ropes or tell your trainer to throw in the towel. From all accounts, everybody is pushing in the same directions saying we want to fight our way off the ropes,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said Monday during his weekly press conference.

The Longhorns are aware of the task ahead. Texas isn’t in control of its goal of a Big 12 Championship. They need a little bit of help, but most importantly they need to find the winning formula again.

The Longhorns have dropped two of their last three games and look completely lost on defense. Herman expects several defensive starters to return to the line up from injury this week against Kansas State.

To reach AT&T Stadium for the title game, Texas needs to win all four of its remaining games while undefeated Baylor or one-loss OU drop two games to close out their conference slate.

It’s possible, but not likely given the Longhorns’ recent performances.

As cliche’ as it sounds, the Longhorns aren’t getting caught up in the “what-ifs” for the final month of the regular season. Herman was adamant with reporters that his team’s focus isn’t on anything other than stopping the Wildcats offense with quarterback Skylar Thompson.

“I honestly needed to ask somebody…I don’t know if you think it’s an act. I had to ask someone who we play after Kansas State because I don’t know. It’s irrelevant,” Herman said.

That’s likely the best strategy — take this fight round-by-round.