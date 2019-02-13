Texas can keep momentum rolling against Kansas State Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtney Ramey #3 of the Texas Longhorns goes to the basket against Dedric Lawson #1 and Quentin Grimes #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on January 14, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since, really, the beginning of the season, there's some real positivity and momentum surrounding Texas basketball.

The schedule is all laid out for the Longhorns to get out of bubble jail and find some solid footing in the NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

With three decisive wins in its last four games, Texas has some confidence going into the match up with the Big 12's best team, Kansas State.

The Wildcats, winners of eight straight conference games, will be motivated to beat the Longhorns after losing one of its two Big 12 games against Texas in January.

In Manhattan, Texas blew out Kansas State 67-47 behind 52% three-point shooting. The Wildcats were missing key starters, Dean Wade and Barry Brown, who will be playing Tuesday in Austin.

Based of this season's results, Texas hasn't handled prosperity well. Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart is trying to bring his team back down to keep the positive momentum going.

"Sometimes we get too excited when some things go our way. We've got to do the next thing, we've got to get the next stop and this game will be a big test of that. There will be runs both ways," Shaka Smart said.

Kansas State announced guard Cartier Diarra will miss significant time after hand surgery. Diarra is considered one of the Wildcats better defenders.