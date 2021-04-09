Texas breaks out the big bats in tension filled win over Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wild night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field concluded with a 13-6 win over Kansas State for Texas. The Longhorns improved to 23-8 overall, with an 8-2 Big 12 record, after Friday’s series opener with the Wildcats.

No. 4 Texas has been on fire lately, but they needed to tough this one out against the Wildcats. They did, but the night was not without fireworks.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Mike Antico delivered a hit to centerfield that ended up rolling to the wall, allowing Cam Williams to score. Texas head coach David Pierce then waved Antico home for an inside the park home run attempt, but the throw was delivered in time and Antico was tagged out.

But the way Antico was tagged out ruffled some feathers, with Cam Williams taking exception to the way Kansas State catcher Chris Ceballos tagged him. The two exchanged words, and after Williams was separated by teammates, Tre Faltine decided to voice his anger to Ceballos, causing them to be separated as well.

The benches cleared, and Williams, Mitchell Daly, and Faltine were ejected. They will not be able to play in tomorrow’s game.

There was plenty of other action once the dust settled from that incident. Texas fell behind 6-5 in the 8th, but Douglass Hodo III rescued them with an RBI double to tie. Zach Zubia drew a bases loaded walk to bring home the go ahead run later in the frame.

Silas Ardoin delivered some insurance runs with a two run single to increase the Texas lead to 9-6. The insurance didn’t stop there, Mike Antico delivered a three run double, his ninth double of the season, to bring the score to 13-6.

The series continues Saturday with the first pitch set for 2:30pm.