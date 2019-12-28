Texas Bowl Champs: Aggies lock down late for 24-21 win over Oklahoma State

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Dru Brown #6 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys is sacked by Tyree Johnson #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M was in trouble after the first quarter of the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State Friday.

The Cowboys jumped ahead 14-0 after the first 15 minutes, but Texas A&M (8-5) was able to methodically chip away at the Cowboys lead en route to a 24-21 Texas Bowl victory.

The Aggies scored on a one-yard Isaiah Spiller run in the second and tied the game at 14 in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond to Jhamon Ausbon.

Mond gave Texas A&M its first lead of the game at 21-14 with a 67-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Aggies junior quarterback struggled in the passing game with only 95 yards, but made up for it with 112 rushing yards against a motivated Pokes defense.

Oklahoma State (8-5) locked it in early amassing 163 yards of offense in the first quarter. The Cowboys only mustered 53 yards in the second and third quarter combined facing Texas A&M’s talented front.

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small hit a 24-yard field goal with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys scored on a 42-yard pass from senior Dru Brown to Braydon Johnson. Brown added another touchdown on a nine-yard run for the surprising 14-0 lead. Brown found Johnson again with 1:04 remaining in the fourth to push the Cowboys to within 24-21, but Texas A&M recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice the game.

Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 149 yards on 17 carries, and broke the 2,000 yard rushing mark for the season in the second quarter.

With the win, Jimbo Fisher is now 2-0 in bowl games as the Aggies head coach. Oklahoma State’s loss snapped a three-game bowl winning streak for the Pokes.