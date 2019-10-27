Texas bounced out of AP poll after TCU loss

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Devin Duvernay #6 of the Texas Longhorns walks off as fans rush onto the field after the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Longhorns 37-27 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) are out of the AP Top 25 after the team’s third loss of the season.

Texas fell on the road at TCU Saturday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw four interceptions in the 37-27 loss.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 24 in the Amway Coaches poll.

The Longhorns defense was torched by Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs in the second half allowing 24 points. Texas was outgained 240 to 162 in the final 30 minutes.

LSU is the new No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers jumped ahead of No. 2 Alabama after a 23-20 win against Auburn. LSU and Alabama will get to settle their rankings on the field in two weeks in Tuscaloosa.

Oklahoma dropped to No. 10 with a 48-41 road loss to Kansas State Saturday. Coming off a bye week, Baylor jumped two spots to No. 12 in the latest rankings. OU and Baylor will meet in Waco in three weeks.

Team Record Pts 1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2 2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1 3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3 4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4 5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6 6. Florida 7-1 1226 7 7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11 8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10 9. Utah 7-1 1032 12 10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5 11. Auburn 6-2 910 9 12. Baylor 7-0 882 14 13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17 14. Michigan 6-2 744 19 15. SMU 8-0 666 16 16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8 17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18 18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13 19. Iowa 6-2 456 20 20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21 21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22 22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR 23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25 24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR 25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.