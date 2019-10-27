Texas bounced out of AP poll after TCU loss

(KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) are out of the AP Top 25 after the team’s third loss of the season.
Texas fell on the road at TCU Saturday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw four interceptions in the 37-27 loss.
The Longhorns are ranked No. 24 in the Amway Coaches poll.
The Longhorns defense was torched by Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs in the second half allowing 24 points. Texas was outgained 240 to 162 in the final 30 minutes.
LSU is the new No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers jumped ahead of No. 2 Alabama after a 23-20 win against Auburn. LSU and Alabama will get to settle their rankings on the field in two weeks in Tuscaloosa.
Oklahoma dropped to No. 10 with a 48-41 road loss to Kansas State Saturday. Coming off a bye week, Baylor jumped two spots to No. 12 in the latest rankings. OU and Baylor will meet in Waco in three weeks.
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. LSU (17)
|8-0
|1476
|2
|2. Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1474
|1
|3. Ohio St. (17)
|8-0
|1468
|3
|4. Clemson (7)
|8-0
|1406
|4
|5. Penn St.
|8-0
|1302
|6
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1226
|7
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1108
|11
|8. Georgia
|6-1
|1093
|10
|9. Utah
|7-1
|1032
|12
|10. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1017
|5
|11. Auburn
|6-2
|910
|9
|12. Baylor
|7-0
|882
|14
|13. Minnesota
|8-0
|778
|17
|14. Michigan
|6-2
|744
|19
|15. SMU
|8-0
|666
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|5-2
|563
|8
|17. Cincinnati
|6-1
|524
|18
|18. Wisconsin
|6-2
|513
|13
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|456
|20
|20. Appalachian St.
|7-0
|393
|21
|21. Boise St.
|6-1
|280
|22
|22. Kansas St.
|5-2
|218
|NR
|23. Wake Forest
|6-1
|200
|25
|24. Memphis
|7-1
|188
|NR
|25. San Diego St.
|7-1
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.