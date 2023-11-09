AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to ESPN, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has the top 2024 recruiting class in the country.

With three players ranked inside the top 50, and two in the top 10, the Longhorns are loading up for next season and starting the early signing period off strong.

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer announced Wednesday the signings of Justice Carlton, Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston as the early signing period for Division I basketball began.

Carlton, a 6-foot-2 forward from Katy Seven Lakes High School, is the No. 7-ranked recruit by ESPN. She averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game in her junior season and holds seven school records at Seven Lakes, including most points in a game (46), most blocks in a game (10) and most rebounds in a game (23).

“Justice Carlton may be the most physical high school player I’ve seen in a long time,” Schaefer said. “Her ability to finish with contact is very unusual for a high school player. She punishes defenders as she finishes in and around the rim.”

Lee, a 6-foot guard from Stockton, Calif., is the No. 8 player in the country. She averaged 20 points and 7.4 rebounds and was named a second-team Junior All-American by MaxPreps.

Preston is ranked No. 43 by ESPN. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 18.7 points and 6.7 assists per game last year and was a first-team all-state performer in Georgia’s Class 6A.

“I want to commend my staff for an outstanding job in putting together this top class,” Schaefer said. “Each of these young ladies not only possess a tremendous skill set, but they bring a toughness and competitive spirit to our program.”