Texas’ Big 12 opener against Baylor postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ Big 12 regular season opener at Baylor, originally scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m., has been postponed due to a pause in team activities at Baylor.

The Big 12 says it will work with both schools to reschedule the game for a later date. This is the Longhorns’ first postponed game of the season after a 5-1 start to the year.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew said his program’s health and safety is the top priority.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Drew said in a statement on the school’s athletics page. “The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

The No. 13/12 Longhorns expect to return to the court against Sam Houston State on Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center at 7 p.m. Baylor says the status of its Dec. 19 game at Kansas State is to be determined.