AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns remain undefeated in the Big 12 tournament after defeating TCU 5-3 Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

An excellent pitching effort from Lucas Gordon and another solid game at the plate were the factors to propel the Longhorns over the Horned Frogs.

Texas’ other crafty left hander, Gordon, pitched over seven innings allowing just two hits, and one earned run, while striking out four Horned Frogs.

Luke Harrison and Tristan Stevens were able to hold TCU at bay after Gordon’s exit in the 7th.

It wasn’t a monster day offensively for the Longhorns, but they were able to get the job done.

Murphy Stehly got things started in the top of the 1st with a three run home run that put TCU on their heels.

However, the Horned Frogs were able to close the gap, and cut the Texas lead to one after all was said and done in the 7th inning.

A balk from Luke Savage allowed the Longhorns to add one more run to create some more separation, and Austin Todd’s single gave Texas the insurance run they would need.

A 9th inning TCU home run didn’t change anything but the scoreboard as Tristan Stevens was able to earn the save.

This victory also increases Texas chances of hosting a regional dramatically, which is something that David Pierce is hoping will be the case on Monday when the NCAA Tournament brackets are revealed.

“I just think after the last two games, and where we’ve been and just scratching and clawing to get back…we’ve won 11 of our last 12 I believe so we’re playing really good baseball, at the same time, the resume’ says that we deserve to host.” Pierce said.

As for Big 12 tournament business, Texas will earn a day off before returning to Globe Life Field for their next game Saturday morning.

TCU will have to face Oklahoma St. as the Horned Frogs must win in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Texas will play the winner of TCU-Oklahoma St. Saturday morning at 9am.