Texas beats Oklahoma State, wins first Big 12 tournament championship in school history

Texas’s Jericho Sims, right, is pressured by Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — In a wild year for Texas that saw it reach a top-five national ranking, win a Covid-altered Maui Invitational that was played in Asheville, North Carolina and suffer through four losses in six games while also having four more games postponed or canceled in a one-month stretch, the Longhorns did what they’ve never done before and won the Big 12 tournament.

Thanks to a career-high 30 points from Matt Coleman, and another 21 points and 14 rebounds from Jericho Sims, Texas took down Oklahoma State, 91-86, to win the conference championship. Kai Jones and Andrew Jones both added 13 points each.

It was the Longhorns’ first appearance in the title game since 2011 and its seventh overall.

They’ll now turn their attention to Sunday’s selection show to see what seed they’ll be and who they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament, which will be entirely bubbled in Indianapolis.

After a close, 67-66 win over Texas Tech in the quarterfinals, Texas got a free pass into the championship after Kansas had to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive Covid-19 test within its program.

With 6:32 left to play, Coleman hit a three to give Texas a 71-59 lead. The Longhorns felt firmly in control at that point, but they still had to hold off a late flurry from the Cowboys in the final minute. Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 player of the year, scored eight of Oklahoma State’s final 11 points, and cut it to a four-point game with 20 seconds to play. A Kai Jones dunk and a pair of free throws from Andrew Jones helped keep the Pokes at bay.

Texas was in control for most of the first half, jumping out to a 14-point lead thanks to a three from Brock Cunningham, of all people. The Westlake product finished with seven points, tied for a season-high, three steals, two blocks and eight rebounds.

Early in the second half, The Cowboys cut Texas’ lead to 52-50 before the Longhorns went on a quick, 9-2 run to regain control. Coleman hit a three to stretch the Texas lead back to double digits again.