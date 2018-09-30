Texas beats Kansas State: Instant analysis Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KXAN) -- Texas got its first win in Manhattan since 2002, and just its second overall.

Our Roger Wallace and Andrew Schnitker provide instant analysis from the field following the game.

It was a tale of two halves, and fortunately for the Longhorns, it was a strong first half that helped them survive the second half to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns now turn their attention to the annual Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma next week. The Sooners dominated Baylor in Norman, 66-33 on Saturday.