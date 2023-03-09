AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s never easy to beat a team three times, but No. 12 Texas was able to accomplish that over Oklahoma State with their 61-47 win in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal.

The Longhorns were without senior forward Timmy Allen who missed the game with a lower leg injury.

The game was not a pretty affair, as both teams combined for 33 turnovers and no team shot better than 40 percent from the field.

It was the Texas defense that shined, particularly in the second half, where they kept Oklahoma State from making a field goal for two separate stretches of over three minutes.

The longest field goal drought for Oklahoma State was around seven minutes to start the second half.

Texas had five players score in double figures, with Sir’Jabari Rice taking the title of leading scorer with 15 points.

Dylan Disu had a standout performance for Texas, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Texas heads to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, where they will meet the winner of Kansas State-TCU.

The semifinal is scheduled for Friday night at 8:30pm CT.