Texas & Baylor volleyball set to host NCAA regionals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas volleyball will have the opportunity to play two more matches at home in Gregory Gym.

The No. 2 seeded Longhorns will host a NCAA Regional Final this upcoming weekend — whether Texas is competing in the match to reach volleyball’s “Final Four” remains to be seen.

The Longhorns open with Louisville in a regional semifinal Friday at 3 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Minnesota in the regional final Saturday.

Texas cruised through its opening tournament match winning 3-0 over Albany, but had to battle in the second round against UC-Santa Barbara.

The Longhorns rallied to win back-to-back sets for the 3-2 match victory against the UCSB on Friday.

No. 1 Baylor will also host a regional final in Waco. The Bears swept Sacred Heart and USC in its first two matches of the NCAA tournament.

Baylor will face No. 16 Purdue Friday at 11 a.m. in the regional semifinals. The winner will face the winner of No. 9 Kentucky and No. 8 Washington in the regional final Saturday.