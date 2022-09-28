AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas basketball is just over a month away from tipping off year two of the Chris Beard era when the Longhorns host UTEP on Nov. 7.

Before that showdown, Texas will host a lower stakes battle against a big-name opponent.

On Tuesday, Texas announced the men’s basketball team will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in a charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Moody Center. Tickets are priced for $25 for the 3 p.m. tipoff.

“All proceeds from the event will be donated to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline,” the University of Texas stated in the release.

“We’re proud that the game is tied into two local charities that we really are proud to be associated with,” Beard said. “Both of them support youth education. Both of them support youth in need.”

The NCAA has now expanded its waiver guidelines allowing teams to play a Division I opponent in front of fans for one of their two preseason contests to raise funds for charities. Texas’ head coach is a fan of that new rule and happy to get a program like Arkansas to Austin.

“We appreciate Arkansas,” added Beard. “Lot of respect for Coach [Eric Musselman], the program that he’s built at Arkansas in a short amount of time and the consistency those guys are showing right now.”

The Razorbacks, like Texas, are a team with a lot expected of them heading into the 2022-2023 campaign. In ESPN’s Way-Too-Early-Top 25, Arkansas is ranked No. 9, two spots ahead of the Longhorns at No. 11.

Texas secured their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014 with a victory over Virginia Tech in last year’s first round. There’s a number of key returners for the Longhorns like Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen, blended with some big-name newcomers including transfer Tyrese Hunter and highly-touted recruit Dillon Mitchell.

“I would argue that our team here last year was a legitimate top 25 team from the first game to the NCAA Tournament,” Beard said. “We were a basket away from getting to the second weekend… But here today as we sit here 42 days from the opener, yeah we feel a lot better. We have a culture. We’re not trying to install everything, we’re trying to defend it.”

After the opener against UTEP, Texas will host Houston Christian and then Gonzaga. Their first conference game will come on New Years Eve at Oklahoma.