Texas basketball to honor former coach with Abe Lemons Classic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas men’s basketball will host the Abe Lemons Classic in November, a multi-team event featuring Texas, California Baptist, Northern Colorado, and San Jose State. Each team will play three games between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

Texas will take on Northern Colorado on Nov. 17, San Jose State on Nov. 20, and Cal Baptist on Nov. 24. Game times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.

The event will pay tribute to the former Texas head coach for five seasons (1977-1982). In that span A.E. “Abe” Lemons, led the Longhorns to 110-63 record including Southwest Conference titles in 1977-78 and 1978-79 and the 1978 NIT Championship.

“We are excited to compete in an event which will honor the legacy of the late Coach Abe Lemons, one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball and a member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor,” Texas head coach Chris Beard said. “I had the pleasure of meeting Coach Lemons and spending time with him during my first year as an assistant with Coach Knight. Coach Lemons was truly one of a kind. His sense of humor and personality were second to none. He was the ultimate winner as a coach, and his teams played innovative styles and with a commitment to teamwork. Coach Lemons is a Texas legend.”

2021 Abe Lemons Classic Schedule