Texas basketball teams open the season with wins at the Erwin Center

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The Texas men capped off a day-night doubleheader to open the college basketball season with a 91-55 win over UTRGV.

Junior guard Courtney Ramey led all scorers with 20 points and six assists while senior Matt Coleman scored 17 points and sophomore Kai Jones scored 14. The most anticipated performance was from freshman Greg Brown, the Vandegrift high school product scores 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his Texas debut.

Junior guard Andrew Jones was held out of the game because of a cough earlier in the day, Jones did test negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday but the move is part of the precautionary measures that teams must follow.

The Longhorns open the Maui Invitational, being played in Asheville, North Carolina Monday at 11:00am against Davidson.

The Longhorn women opened the Vic Schaefer era with a 90-51 win over SMU. Junior Charli Collier played just four minutes in the first half because of early foul trouble, but scored 25 points to the lead the Longhorns. Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor scored 24 points and career high eight steals. Schaefer is the UT Women’s 5th coach in history and has been looking forward to his coaching debut since being hired in April.

“When the Eyes of Texas played I pretty jacked,” Schaefer said. “I’ve heard that song a lot and to be out there and to know what that song means to our fans and this university and to wearing a burnt orange tie and representing this great university was pretty exciting to me.”

Freshman DeYona Gaston scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in her Texas debut while junior Audrey Warren scored 12 points.

Game two for Schaefer and his Longhorns is Sunday afternoon against North Texas.