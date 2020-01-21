Texas basketball handed fifth-worst loss in program history

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KXAN) — Shaka Smart’s Longhorns suffered one of the worst losses in program history Monday night at West Virginia.

The 97-59 demolition by the Mountaineers was the fifth worst loss in Texas basketball history etching a dubious place among Texas defeats.

The Longhorns haven’t lost by that many points in 37 years.

Texas lost 96-59 at Texas A&M in February of 1983 under Bob Weltlich. Weltlich’s first season was difficult as he guided the team to a 6-22 record — ranking as one of the worst Texas basketball seasons in program history.

Obviously, it’s also the worst loss of the Smart era at Texas.

It was a complete no-show by the team in burnt orange and it may spell the end for Smart.

Worst losses in Texas basketball history

Date Opponent Score Margin Dec. 29, 1971 at UCLA 115-65 -50 Dec. 13, 1969 at UCLA 99-54 -45 Jan. 16, 1959 at Texas A&M 73-29 -44 Feb. 15, 1983 at Houston 106-63 -43 Jan. 20, 2020 at West Virginia 97-59 -38

Granted, the fifth-year Texas coach hasn’t fared all that well in West Virginia during his UT career. The Longhorns lost by 35 at West Virginia during the 2017-18 season. Overall, Smart is 2-3 at Morgantown. The Longhorns are now 13-34 in true road games under Smart.

Texas looked disheveled on defense and ill-equipped to handle West Virginia’s press on offense. The Mountaineers accumulated 23 offensive rebounds. Texas accumulated 25 total rebounds.

The wheels came off quickly following a Jase Febres 3-pointer that made the score 15-13 West Virginia with just under 13 minutes to play in the first half.

Over the next 10 minutes, the Longhorns scored two points spiraling into a 28-2 Mountaineers run. Gerald Liddell’s basket with 1:47 to go in the half allowed for a brief respite in the ugliness to make it 43-18.

The Longhorns trailed 45-20 at halftime.

It took West Virginia 10 minutes in the second half for the margin to hit 41 points. Taz Sherman’s lay-up with 10:52 remaining made the score 75-34.

Texas was in foul trouble early in the first half committing 16 team fouls during the first 20 minutes. Longhorns forward Jericho Sims fouled out with 14 minutes remaining.

It’s very disappointing and disheartening to watch the direction Texas Longhorn has now taken. I’ve never witnessed a blowout of this magnitude in BIG12 play like tonight. — TJ Ford (@tj_ford) January 21, 2020

In every statistical category, the Longhorns were outclassed. Texas finished 9-of-29 from 3-point range outscored 24-0 on second chance points.

For any Texas fans still interested in this program, it will be interesting to see how the team responds this weekend at home against LSU in the Big 12-SEC showdown.

It can’t be any worse than the showing Monday in Morgantown.