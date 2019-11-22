Texas basketball goes cold in second half, loses first game of season

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) goes up for two points leaving four Texas defendeers in his wake during the second half of the first round of the 2K Empire Classic NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. Georgetown defeated Texas 82-66. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK, New York (KXAN) — Texas’ return to Madison Square Garden didn’t start out nearly as well as its last visit ended.

The Longhorns lost to Georgetown, 82-66, in the the semifinal of the Empire Classic. It’s UT’s first loss of the season and snaps a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season that included the Horns winning the NIT at MSG.

It was an even game through most of the first half before Texas gained a little control late. Kai Jones gave Texas its biggest lead of the game, up seven, with just 35 seconds left in the first. UT went into the break up, 42-37.

Matt Coleman led the way for the Longhorns, scoring a game-high 22 points, 12 of which came on four threes in the first half.

He was the only Texas player to score in double figures. Westlake product Will Baker scored his points in burnt orange on a tip-shot in the first half.

Georegtown took over in the second half on a 12-0 run to go up 62-52. The Horns never recovered after that. They were outscored 45-24 in the second half. UT shot just 37.7 percent from the field for the game.

Four Hoyas scored in double digits, with Mac McClung scoring a team-high 19.

Texas will close out its time in New York on Friday against the loser of this evening’s Cal-Duke game. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in both polls.