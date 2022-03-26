SPOKANE, Wash. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns have no plans of stopping their current win streak at 14 games.

Texas is riding momentum into Sunday’s Elite Eight game against No. 1-seed Stanford, looking for the program’s first Final Four berth since 2003. The Longhorns will take on Stanford Sunday at 8 p.m. CDT in the Spokane Region final.

Along with a Final Four spot, the Stanford Cardinal will be eyeing revenge. Texas upset Stanford in November, handing the Cardinal one of its three losses this season.

The defending national champions have won 23 straight games, dating back to late December. It’s the longest winning streak in the country — ahead of the Longhorns’ streak.

Vic Schaefer’s team is in the Elite Eight round for the second straight year. Texas withstood a late, fourth-quarter rally from Ohio State Friday for a 66-63 win in the Sweet 16.

Stanford faced its first real challenge in the Sweet 16 since the regular season. The Cardinal defeated Maryland 72-66.

How to watch (2) Texas vs. (1) Stanford

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. CDT

Where: Spokane Arena (Spokane, Wash.)

TV: ESPN